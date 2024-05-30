Bodies found in search for missing father and son

Two bodies have been found during a search for a father and son who went missing earlier this week.

Tom and Richie Parry, from Cheshire, disappeared after going for a hike together in Glencoe, Scotland.

They were last seen on the evening on Wednesday (May 29th).

According to Scotland Police, the bodies are yet to be formally identified.

However, the family of father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, from Cheshire, who had been reported missing in the area, have been made aware.

Enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

