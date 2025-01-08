Body found in search for missing Belfast man in Spain

A body has been found in the search for a Belfast man missing in Spain, according to the solicitor representing his family.

37-year-old John George had been on holiday and was last in touch with his family on December 14th.

According to BBC News, a 32-year-old man has been arrested.

It's believed the investigation by Spanish police is progressing swiftly.

Taking to social media, Newry & Mourne Search & Rescue says they were contacted to help in the search and paid tribute to Mr. George and his family.

"Recently, we were contacted by friends of John George, a young man from Belfast who had been missing in Spain since December 14th.

"They reached out to us to assist with the search from a marine perspective, and while we initially didn’t have the funds to make the journey, the incredible generosity of John’s family ensured we would have been able to get out there.

"We thank the family for this very generous offer to help us get out, we thank you!

"In the last few days, as we were finalizing plans for equipment and personnel to travel, the heartbreaking news came that John’s body had been found.

The post continued to read: "We want to express our deepest condolences to John’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

"We also wish to commend John’s father and the many volunteers who tirelessly assisted in the search—you are all truly remarkable, and we salute your courage and determination.

"A special mention goes to K9 Search & Rescue NI, who traveled out before us and helped search the areas of interest with such dedication.

"From all of us at Newry & Mourne Search & Rescue, we send our heartfelt sympathies. May John rest in peace."

