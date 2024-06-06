Body found in search for missing toddler

A body has been found in the search for a missing toddler in Britain.

Two-year-old Xielo Maruziva fell into the River Soar in Leicester on Sunday 18th of February.

A search was launched after he went into the water in Aylestone Meadows.

The body was found earlier this morning (Thursday) following workers carrying out work in the area of Aylestone Meadows near the River Soar.

Specialist officers are providing support to Xielo’s family. The body has been recovered and formal identification will now take place.

Officers have thanked everyone involved in finding him, and are now supporting his family.

Police Statement

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family. We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time.

“Formal identification will now take place and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Full support is also being provided to the workers who were in the area of Aylestone Meadows this morning and I want to thank them for their support and co-operation in the most horrendous and unimaginable circumstances.”

Police were first called to the River Soar in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane, at around 5pm on Sunday 18 February after Xielo fell into the water.

Despite the best efforts of people who were at the scene they were not able to locate Xielo.

A dedicated search was launched for Xielo with a number of specialist teams deployed to the area.

ACC Kerr added: “Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the search for Xielo for your dedicated work in extremely traumatic circumstances and an extremely complex search. Thank you also to our communities and wider members of the public for your continued support.”

