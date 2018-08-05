DNA has linked a previously unidentified body in Wales with an Irishman who has been missing almost 33 years.

63-year-old Brendan Dowley, a father of four, was last seen boarding a bus in Kilkenny in October 1985 to catch a ferry to Britain.

A month later a body was found washed up on the Welsh coast, but the remains were unidentified until DNA samples were made available for comparison earlier this year.

Gardaí have confirmed they are liaising with their colleagues in Wales and Interpol in relation to the body.

Share it:













Don't Miss