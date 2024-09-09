Body of Irish man (39) located in Sardinia

The body of an Irish man has been found after he went missing in Sardinia in Italy.

He was hiking with his brothers when he decided to go his own way and went missing.

Italian media outlets are reporting he lost his way in a remote area of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara mining trail, between Masua and Cala Domestica.

The 39-year-old disappeared on Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

