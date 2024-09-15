Body of male cyclist discovered overnight in road traffic incident

The body of a male cyclist has discovered on a road in Roscommon.

The discovery was made in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 15th).

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances around the discovery of the body of the cyclist at approximately 2am at Cloonchambers, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

The cyclist, a man in his 50’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been conveyed to Roscommon University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, which will determine the course of the investigation.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castlerea area from 12am (midnight) to 2am on Sunday 15th September 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

