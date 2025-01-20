Body of man (30s) discovered in Wicklow playground

The body of a man has been found in Bray in County Wicklow.

He was discovered with stab injuries in a playground yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the man in his 30s after an incident in Bray shortly after 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

He was found unresponsive and with serious injuries on Boghall Road with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been sealed off for forensic and technical examination and the Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Bray Garda Station.

