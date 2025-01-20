Body of man (30s) discovered near Wicklow playground

Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in County Wicklow yesterday evening.

He was discovered near a playground in Bray.

Gardaí found the body of a man in his 30s near the playground just off the Boghall Road in Bray at around 6 o'clock last night.

He was found with serious injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It’s thought the man may have been stabbed.

Gardaí remain at the scene this morning, which has been sealed off.

They’ve also closed off a number of adjoining areas as part of their investigation, including a community centre, a church car park and a local primary school.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station.

