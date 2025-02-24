Play Button
Body of man (60s) discovered in house in Cork and woman taken to hospital

Body of man (60s) discovered in house in Cork and woman taken to hospital
Image: Alamy
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
A Garda investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a house in County Cork this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Broomfield West in Midleton shortly after 4 pm.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and a post mortem will help determine the course of their investigations.

