Body of man (60s) discovered in house in Cork and woman taken to hospital

A Garda investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a house in County Cork this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Broomfield West in Midleton shortly after 4 pm.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Advertisement

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and a post mortem will help determine the course of their investigations.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.