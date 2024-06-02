Body of man recovered from lake in County Tyrone

A man in his 20s has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in County Tyrone.

It is understood the man entered the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11 pm on Saturday.

Police, Fire Service personnel, and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for the man.

A body was recovered from the water on Sunday.

Advertisement

A PSNI statement said: “Police will make inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.