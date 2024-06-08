Body recovered following search for missing man

The body of a man has been recovered following a multi-agency search off the coast of County Galway.

The search had been underway since Thursday evening, when a mayday call was issued from a vessel near Oileán Máisean, a short distance offshore from Carna.

A man was reported to have been in the water as he tried to retrieve a dinghy that had gone adrift from a yacht he was sailing in.

Search effort had been focused on an area from Oileán Mhic Dara to Ceann Mhása. Southwesterly winds made for challenging conditions for searchers trying to help.

Irish Coast Guard Operations Section Head, Kevin Whitney, says the search has now been stood down.

By Beat News

