Boil Water notice issued to 22,000 customers in Wexford town

Odhrán Johnson
A Boil Water notice has been issued to Wexford town to "protect the health of approximately 22,000 customers" supplied by the Newtown Water Treatment Plant.

The decision from Uisce Éireann comes after a consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

It's been issued as a precautionary measure following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section on water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann are continuing to monitor the water quality and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation with the HSE. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Uisce Éireann’s Technical Operations Manager for the region Fionnuala Callery apologised to impacted customers:

"Public health is Uisce Éireann's number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely possible."

