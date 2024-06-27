Bomb threat made at Taoiseach's family home

Investigations are underway following a bomb threat made against the Taoiseach at his family home.

A phone call using a code-word was made to the Samaritan's helpline yesterday claiming a device had been planted at Simon Harris's house in Wicklow.

However, nothing was found during a follow up search of the property.

The Taoiseach's wife and young children were home at the time.

Gardaí say they did not have to be evacuated.

Robin Schiller from the Irish Independent says the Taoiseach's family was at home at the time.

"The Taoiseach wasn't there at the time, he was in the Dáil on business.

"His family, including his two young children, were there. I can only imagine it was a very frightening experience for them to have gardaí show up and tell there could potentially be a bomb in the home.

"Thankfully, a search as carried out and no device was found.

"The matter is now being treated as a sinister hoax and is now under investigation by gardaí."

