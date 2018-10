Bon Jovi fans will be delighted to hear that the band may be set to play a one night gig in Croke Park this summer.

According to Evoke.ie, the New Jersey band have been tipped to play in the GAA headquaters on their “This House is not for sale” tour.

Jon Bon Jovi and his band haven’t played in Ireland since 2013 where they had a sold out show in Slane Castle.

Following the news of Westlife’s reunion tour, the band may join them in Croke Park

