“Bosses being told to tell staff about a rise in the minimum wage”

Bosses are being told to tell their staff about a rise in the minimum wage.

The Government’s Low Pay Commission wants signs put up in workplaces informing employees they should be paid at least €9.80 an hour.

The 25% increase will kick in next January.

The Chair of the Low Pay Commission is Donal De Búitleir – he says the conditions are right for a pay rise.

He said:

[quote]The economy is doing extremely well. The recovery which began initially in Dublin is now spreading throughout the country. There were 61,000 extra jobs created last year.[/quote]

“What we are trying to do is balance the needs of competitiveness with the needs to improve the living standards of people.”

