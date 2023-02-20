Boy (10) in serious condition after crash with car while riding bike

A 10 year old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a car whilst he was riding his bicycle.

Police are currently investigating the incident which happened on Sunday, February 19th in the Prince William Road area of Lisburn.

According to police, the person driving the car was spoken to by officers at the scene.

Belfast Live reports that a PSNI spokesperson said:

"Officers received a report at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon of a collision on the Prince William Road, near its junction with the Knockmore Road, involving a black Audi Q3 car and a 10 year old boy who was riding a red mountain bike.

"The boy was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition.

"The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene.

"An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23."