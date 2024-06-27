Play Button
Boy (14) dies following quad bike crash

A 14-year-boy has died following a quad bike crash in Co Derry.

Isaac Roxborough, from Burnfoot, Dungiven, sustained fatal injuries in the collision outside Eglinton village on Tuesday morning.

The teenager died in hospital on Wednesday.

The red Honda quad he was riding was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the Ballygudden Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old.

Ms Adair said officers were conducting a “meticulous investigation” to establish the circumstances of the crash and she asked anyone who saw a red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday, or who witnessed the collision to come forward.

By David Young, PA

