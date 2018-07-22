Boy (8) dies after two-car collision in Co Down

An eight-year-old boy has died after a road collision in Banbridge, Co Down.

PSNI have confirmed that the fatal two-car crash happened on the Aughnacloy Road yesterday.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said: “The boy tragically died at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which occurred at around 5.20pm on Saturday evening, involving a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus.

“Three other people have been taken to hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious.”

It is understood one of those being treated in hospital is a child.

The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss