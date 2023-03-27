Play Button
Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Tipperary

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Tipperary
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A boy's been has been injured after being knocked down in a crash in County Tipperary.

He was hit by a car in the Carrowclough area of Tipperary Town at 6:30pm on Saturday evening.

The child is being treated for non life-threatening injuries in Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The boy is receiving treatment

According to The Journal, a Garda spokesperson said: “A car collided with a male child in the course of this incident.

“The child was conveyed to Temple Street Hospital in Co Dublin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.

“The road involved in this incident is currently open for use.”

