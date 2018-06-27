Boycott gathering held in Dublin to protest Eurovision

27 June 2018

A number of Irish celebrities and personalities have gathered in Dublin this morning to call for a boycott of the Eurovision in Israel next year.

The event was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign which says that no Irish entry should be sent to this year’s winning country over the occupation of Palestinian territories.

It comes as the Tánaiste has announced additional humanitarian funding to go towards Palestinian refugees.

Carrie Crowley who hosted the Eurovision in 1997 says she hopes their campaign will make a difference:

