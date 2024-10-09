Play Button
Brave Wexford gardaí awarded for assisting man in difficulty in River Slaney

Photo: An Garda Síochána
Joleen Murphy
Members of An Garda Síochána in the South East have been recognised for their bravery and speedy response in a crisis situation.

The serving members from Wexford Garda Station were acknowledged at this years Water Safety Ireland National Awards.

Garda Haydn Drew and Garda Brian Burns were awarded for their for their brave and rapid reactions when a male came into distress in the River Slaney in the town of Enniscorthy in November 2023.

An Garda Síochána made a statement on their social media saying: "This incident could have ended differently, as tragically an average of 118 people drown in Ireland each year, nine every month. Always swim within your depth and parallel to shore to enjoy the water safely."

The public have praised the brave pair online with one person saying: "Congratulations to you both we are lucky to have brave men like you two protecting us. Thank you."

Another person said: "Congratulations gentleman. Well deserved."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

More in News
