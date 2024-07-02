Brazil, Egypt, India, Malawi and Morocco to be included in ‘safe countries’ list

Cate McCurry, PA

The list of the State’s ‘safe countries’ is to expand, as the Government is set to add Brazil, Egypt, India, Malawi and Morocco later on Tuesday.

The plans to add the five countries will be considered by the Government at Cabinet.

The plan is to be brought forward by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

International protection applications from these countries will be accelerated from Wednesday following an “extensive review” by the Department of Justice.

Applications from the ‘safe countries’ will now be expedited (Niall Carson/PA)

Applications from these countries will be expedited, and will be processed more quickly than those from other countries.

There are currently 10 countries that are designated as safe countries of origin.

These include Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and South Africa.

The introduction of accelerated processing has had a significant impact on the number of applications from those countries, which have dropped by more than 50 per cent since these procedures were introduced in November 2022.

Since Botswana and Algeria were added to the list by the Minister earlier this year, applications from those countries fell by 71 per cent and applications have fallen by 47 per cent from Nigerian applicants since the country with the most applicants was accelerated.

The designation of a state as a safe country of origin does not mean that a claim is inadmissible or that a person forfeits the right to make an application. However, it places the onus on the applicant to demonstrate why, and by way of exception, they are in need of protection.

Ms McEntee intends to continue to review what additional countries can be designated safe, or if further categories can be accelerated.