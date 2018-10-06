BREAKING: 90 thousand euro heroin seizure in Kilkenny

06 October 2018

A man has been arrested in relation to a seizure of €90,000 worth of heroin in Kilkenny.

It was part of an operation targetting the sale and supply of drugs in the region of Kilkenny and South Kilkenny.

The seizure happened when Gardaí stopped a car on the M9 near Knocktopher.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being held in Thomastown Garda station where according to Gardaí, investigations are ongoing

Gardai from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit were involved in the operation.

More as we have it.

Share it:













Don't Miss