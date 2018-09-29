Update at 16.40:

Jaybee’s, located between Waterford city and Dunmore East was the target of a hold up this afternoon.

At approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon a single raider entered Jaybee’s unarmed.

Only staff were in the building at the time.

No injuries are being reported and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier:

Gardai are currently investigating a raid on one of the South East’s best known traditional local shops.

Beat understand Jaybee’s located between Waterford City and Dunmore East was the target of the hold up this afternoon, 29th September 2018.

More to follow

Share it:













Don't Miss