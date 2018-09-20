Breaking: Reports of three deaths in US shooting

20 September 2018

Three people have been killed and several injured in a shooting in the US, according to breaking reports

The local Sheriff’s Office has said the situation is ongoing but “secure”.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

It is unknown whether those repsonsible have been captured or killed.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence at an industrial park in the county.

More as we get it …

