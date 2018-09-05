Brendan Howlin and Eamonn Ryan meet to plan rally against Donald Trump visit

05 September 2018

The Labour Party and Green Party have agreed to jointly organise a public rally opposing the upcoming visit of Donald Trump to Ireland.

Brendan Howlin and Eamonn Ryan met this evening to discuss the US President’s November visit.

In a statement, Deputy Howlin said his actions on climate change, international trade and aid relief were “destructive” and “detrimental to world peace”.

“We need to take a stand against President Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement on climate change and his unscientific rejection of the grave dangers posed by global warming,” Deputy Howlin.

“Trump’s attacks on fair and balanced international trade are destructive to world prosperity and the capacity of countries to develop.

“Trump’s ratcheting up of spending on arms and slashing of aid budgets, most recently to Palestine, are detrimental to world peace.

“Trump’s denial of the human rights of asylum seekers and migrants, including the separation of families, are abhorrent.”

Mr Trump is expected to visit his Doonbeg Resort in Clare and possibly Dublin as part of a wider European trip.

