Brendan Howlin hopeful UK Labour will back second Brexit referendum

24 September 2018

The UK Labour party will vote on whether to have a second Brexit referendum if Theresa May fails to get her plans through parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn says he’d back the move, if that’s what the party decides at its annual conference in Liverpool.

The party agreed a motion late last night on what they should do about Brexit, if they can’t get a general election.

The Irish Labour party leader, Brendan Howlin, is attending the conference and he says he’s hopeful of a second referendum on Brexit.

“I believe that there is a significant majority of Labour activists and members across the British party who would be willing to support a second referendum,” he said.

