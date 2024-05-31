Play Button
Brennan's Bread founder dies at the age of 82

Brennan's Bread founder dies at the age of 82
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Tributes are being paid to the founder of Brennan's Bread who's died at the age of 82.

Joseph Brennan passed away at his home in Dublin on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

He founded the company in 1972, and was affectionately known as 'Old Mr. Brennan' due to his well-known adverts.

The family-run business has become one of Ireland's biggest selling grocery brands.

Tributes are being paid to Mr. Brennan following his passing.

One person said; "As Brennans bread is the only bread I eat, I will remember your Dad with great affection and thank him for leaving a great legacy behind."

Another tribute read; "Joe was a great innovator in the bakery business, a great entrepreneur and possessed a very sharp mind and more importantly was a kind and gentle being. May he now Rest in Eternal Peace."

Mr Brennan was laid to rest yesterday.

