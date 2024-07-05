British Labour party wins landslide victory in UK election

The British Labour party has won a landslide victory in the UK election.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The party is on course for a forecasted majority of 170.

It has been a wipe-out for the Conservatives with a number of cabinet members losing their seats.

The UK Reform party led by Nigel Farage has also produced a strong showing.

Keir Starmer says "change starts now" and that "a burden" has finally been lifted from Britain's shoulders as Labour declares victory in the UK General Election.

Although the counting of votes is still continuing, Labour is on track to secure over 400 seats.

It's been a bruising night for the Conservatives with party loosing hundreds of seats.

It's been a bruising night for the Conservatives with party loosing hundreds of seats.

The Tories are set for the worst result in their history, with just 144 MPs.

Several senior Tories, including Jacob Rees-Mogg were defeated.

Meanwhile Reform, UK are on course to win thirteen seats, including Nigel Farage, as the party came third in vote share.

