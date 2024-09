A British prisoner described as "very dangerous" is among five inmates who've escaped from a high-security jail in Portugal.

Mark Cameron Roscaleer - who's 39 - had been serving nine years for kidnap and robbery at the complex north of Lisbon.

Authorities say the inmates had "external help" from accomplices who used a ladder to help get them out.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.