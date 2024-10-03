Budget 2025 has a "lack of meaningful support for young people" according to NYCI

The National Youth Council of Ireland says it's disappointed by the "lack of meaningful support for young people and the youth work sector" in Budget 2025.

NYCI CEO, Mary Cunningham welcomed the overall allocation of €8.3 billion to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth but noted that "the funding for youth work services is disappointing and falls short of what is critically needed to support Ireland’s growing youth population."

Cunningham's concern is that the lack of funding made available might see the new Youth Work Strategy struggle to be implemented.

"Without the necessary resources, the new Youth Work Strategy risks not being implemented like its predecessor, and this budget may fall well short of tackling the urgent issues facing young people today."

Alongside concerns surrounding the implementation of the Youth Work Strategy, Cunningham claims that the €1,000 reduction in college fees and a similar one-off reduction for apprenticeships is only a short-term solution that does not address "the deeper financial challenges faced by students"

"While we welcome the immediate reduction in fees, one-off measures are not enough to tackle the long-term financial burden on students. Sustainable, ongoing support is needed to make higher education truly accessible to all."

This sentiment was shared by ISSU President Jack McGinn. Speaking to Beat News, McGinn says while the reduction in fees is welcome we need to build purpose built student accommodation.

"It's great, it's really welcome but we need to also bare in mind that we're in a housing crisis. A lot of students are moving. Those who can find accommodation are in a lot of instances moving into substandard accommodation.

"People are paying tens of thousands of euro for, maybe, a room in a cold, damp house and because they have to go to college and it's the only accommodation they can find. So yes, while it's a really welcome announcement but at the end of the day, I think we need to focus on the real pressing issue here and it's that building of purpose built student accommodation."

