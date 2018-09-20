Bunny Carr, former RTÉ presenter has died.

20 September 2018

Bunny Carr, the former RTÉ presenter, has died at the age of 91.

Carr was best known as the host of popular TV shows, Quicksilver, Teen Talk, and Politicians and Carr Communications, the public relations and media training company he founded in 1973.

TV and radio presenter, Con Murphy who had worked with the Clontarf native at the national broadcaster, tweeted “Very sorry to hear Bunny Carr has died. One of the first interviews I ever conducted was with Bunny, and he was an absolute gent.”

RIP Bunny Carr . A hugely popular RTE presenter. Here's a great piece from @RTEArchives on a Quicksilver Charity Special https://t.co/S6paj7ZyCR — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) September 20, 2018

Likewise, RTÉ Radio 1 presenter, Rick O’ Shea took to Twitter to voice his sadness yesterday, “Ah jaysus lads. Yesterday Denis Norden and today Bunny Carr, two of the most iconic figures of my TV childhood.”

Carr passed away surrounded by his family at Howth Hill Nursing Home in Dublin yesterday.

