Burglaries in Waterford down by 43% over last four years

Recorded burglaries in County Waterford have fallen 43% in the Waterford Garda Division over four years since 2019.

That's according to Senator John Cummins, who attributes an increased Government investment in the Gardai as a fundamental factor.

He has welcomed confirmation from Minister for Justice Simon Harris of a significant reduction in burglaries across the Country.

Figures from Minister Harris confirmed that Operation Thor reduced burglary nationally by 45% since 2019.

The Waterford man said: "I really want to commend An Garda Síochána for their ongoing concerted efforts in targeting criminals through Operation Thor.

"This has resulted in a 43% reduction in Waterford, which is in line with the reduction achieved nationally. I believe this is a positive signal that the increased investment in An Garda Siochana by Fine Gael is paying dividends on the ground in urban and rural communities in Waterford."

Minister Harris added: "The Government is committed to creating stronger and safer rural and urban communities and a strengthened Garda Síochána is at the heart of that.

"My Department is committed to ensuring that An Garda Síochána has the resources it needs, with an unprecedented allocation provided in Budget 2023 of over €2 billion. This includes provision for the recruitment of a further 1,000 Gardaí."

Operation Thor continues to deliver positive results.

Three firearms, ammunition, and €177,000 of suspected drugs were seized following a search in Dublin at the end of March.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit.

They were supported by Gardaí from the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit.

The firearms and drugs were sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

Garda investigations are ongoing as part of Operation Thor.

