Businesses are having a problem attracting staff due to the housing crisis.

The latest Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse shows half of firms in Dublin and Munster view housing infrastructure as inadequate.

Bank of Ireland Group Chief Economist Loretta O’Sullivan says there are also concerns over transport infrastructure outside Dublin.

“This month in the research we saw concerns coming through around transport infrastructure, particularly in Munster, where over a third of firms rated it as inadequate. In Connacht/Ulster that number was even higher at one in two.

“Telecommunications also scored poorly in Connacht/Ulster and generally got a lower rating outside of the capital.

“Housing infrastructure, too, comes through as [they want] more across the board to attract staff.”

Businesses also remain concerned over the impact of Brexit on the local economy.

78% of firms in Connacht and Ulster and 74% in Munster expect the UK’s exit from the EU to negatively impact their region over the next 12 months.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss