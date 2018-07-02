The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized sterling and documentation after a search operation was conducted in Longford.

Assisted by the Garda National Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Revenue Customs, CAB carried out the search as part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group based in Co. Longford.

They seized approximately £1,500 sterling along with the documentation in a house on the outskirts of Longford Town.

Gardaí say no arrests were made during this phase of the investigation.

Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation CO. LONGFORD – Some of the items seized by officers from the CAB during a search of a house in Longford today as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal groups based in the county. pic.twitter.com/uKRfeSgU1d — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 2, 2018

– Digital Desk

