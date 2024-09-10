Play Button
Cabinet set to approve ban on single-use vapes

Cabinet set to approve ban on single-use vapes
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The sale of disposable vapes will be banned in Ireland under measures being brought to cabinet today.

The government is expected to approve measures to ban the sale, manufacture or import of single-use or disposable vapes in the country.

Minister Stephen Donnelly plans to introduce the ban on environmental and public health grounds.

He will tell his cabinet colleagues how the disposable vapes are 'relatively inexpensive' and used by younger people.

The Health Minister is also set to voice his concerns that vapes which are sold here contain the maximum permitted level of nicotine which is 20mg.

The proposed legislation is also set to ban flavoured nicotine products, due to their appeal to young people.

