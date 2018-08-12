Web therapy and 24/7 phone and text line counselling could soon be rolled out across the country.

According to the Sunday Independent, Minister of State for Mental Health, Jim Daly, is calling for psychiatric services to become more online-based following a shortfall in psychiatric consultants.

A pilot programme will be launched to measure the benefits of the services in remote parts of the country.

It is also hoped it will tackle the issue of people not physically attending counselling.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss