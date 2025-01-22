Play Button
Calls for Google Maps to remove alerts for checkpoints

The Google Maps icon can be seen on a smartphone display | Image: Silas Stein/DPA/PA Images
There are calls for Google to remove the alerts for random speed traps and checkpoints.

Road safety campaigners are concerned the alerts are allowing reckless drivers to go undetected.

A Cork City Councillor has written to Google, the Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority about the feature.

But, Google has defended the alerts, saying they allow drivers to make safer decisions on the road.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan.

