Calls for XL Bully dog ban following three attacks in South East

A new dog ban in the UK has renewed fresh calls for a similar ban to be in place in Ireland.

XL Bully dogs are to be banned in England and Wales from the end of the year.

From New Year's Eve, they'll have to be muzzled in public, and it'll become illegal to own one from February unless it's registered.

It comes after a spate of recent attacks and deaths involving the breed.

The move has sparked similar bans to be introduced in Ireland following recent attacks, including three in the South East.

Separate attacks by XL Bully Pitbulls took place in both Waterford and Wexford just days apart.

The incidents have led to criticism of the Government's dog and animal welfare laws.

There are no current plans to ban certain dog breeds in Ireland.

That's according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who admits these attacks are happening too often.

He says the incidents in which three women were hospitalised are concerning.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar doesn't believe banning certain breeds is the right move:

"Sadly there have been a number of attacks from dangerous dogs on people in the last year.

"We all know the harm and injuries that can happen as a result.

"The main thing for us is around enforcement and ensuring that there a sufficient number of dog wardens,

Wexford Attack

A woman in her 30s was hospitalised after a dog attack in County Wexford on Tuesday 31st of October.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident involving a dog which occurred this morning at a private residence in Enniscorthy.

The woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are currently believed to be non-life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said the dog involved in the incident was seized by the Wexford County Council Dog Warden.

Waterford Attack

Two women attended hospital just days before the Wexford incident following a dog attack in Waterford City.

The dog, understood to be a pitbull, attacked the two women – one in her 30s and another in her late teens – at lunchtime on Friday October 27th in St John’s Park.

Emergency services attended the scene and the dog was later seized by a Waterford City and County Council warden.

The two women are believed to have been seriously injured.

