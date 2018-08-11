Calls to declare national emergency on homelessness

11 August 2018

The St. Vincent de Paul says the Government must act now and declare a national emergency on homelessness.

The call comes after a mother and her children had to sleep in Tallaght Garda Station in Dublin, due to the lack of suitable emergency accommodation.

The Society says it is utterly unacceptable that any child should have to spend a night sleeping in a car or garda station.

St. Vincent de Paul National President Kieran Stafford says it has happened before and must be tackled.

“We’ve seen images where we have children sleeping in a Garda station and this is not an isolated incident,” he said.

“It has happened on a number of occasions. I think if that’s not causing lots of people to wake up and declare an emergency then I wonder, really, what would.”

