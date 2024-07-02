Play Button
Canadian tourist dies from injuries after assault in Dublin

Photo: Collins
Beat News
A Canadian tourist has died from his injuries after he was assaulted on O'Connell street.

The incident happened on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1 on Sunday 23rd June.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident, and has since died.

To date, four men have been arrested in connection with this incident. Two of these men have been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

