Cannabis destined for Tipperary address seized at Airport

Revenue officers seized over 10.5kgs of suspected herbal cannabis today that was destined for addresses in Tipperary.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of over €210,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that had arrived in air cargo consignments at Shannon Airport from the United States.

Separately, yesterday (12/01/2023), at Dublin District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Kevin Staunton. This followed the seizure yesterday of over €250,000 at Dublin Airport.

The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling when a passenger was stopped and searched before departing on a flight to Stansted.

It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his 50s from Sweden was taken by An Garda Síochána to Ballymun Garda Station for questioning.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.