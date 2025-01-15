Cannabis growhouse discovered in seaside town in Wexford

A man has been arrested after Gardaí discovered a cannabis grow house in Wexford.

It was found during a search operation in Courtown. It is understood the drugs have an estimated value of €130,000.

Gardaí attached to Wexford North Community Engagement supported by the local Crime unit conducted a planned search of a residential property in Courtown on Tuesday, 14th January, 2025.

During the search, a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation was discovered. Gardaí seized 170 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, with an estimated street value of over €130,000 and a variety of cultivation equipment.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region.

This operation was conducted as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing Garda initiative targeting drug trafficking networks and related criminal activity.

All items seized will be sent for further analysis to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Investigations are ongoing.

