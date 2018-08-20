Drugs with an estimated value of €20,000 have been seized in County Wexford.

A joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Drugs Unit from New Ross, and Revenue’s Customs Service from the Dublin and South East Region, on the 17th of August.

Gardaí searched a home in the Newbawn Area of Co. Wexford and a package was seized by Customs, which contained Cannabis Herb, Methamphetemine and Ecstasy.

A 23 year old male were arrested at the scene by Gardaí. He was detained at New Ross Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

