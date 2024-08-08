Cannonball is coming back to the South East with a trip to Wexford and Kilkenny in September.

The action-packed supercar spectacle is set to roll on September 6th-8th from Johnstown Estate in Enfield taking in Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Leitrim and finishes in Trim Co Meath.

Cannonball is coming back to Wexford on Friday September 6th at 6pm for an overnight pitstop.

200 supercars, free family festivals, celebrities, and the awesome sight of over 200,000 excited spectators coast to coast waving chequered flags from September 6th-8th.

Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto will be unveiled in Ireland for the very first time and over 200,000 spectators are expected with free family festivals organised from coast to coast.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world's most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns around the country get the party started.

The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more; it is a totally unique free family day out. This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Cannonball has already raised €1,638,432 for Irish Children’s Charities and brings a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country making it a widely anticipated free family event for spectators.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability associated with complex medical need.

Typically, these children may be tube fed, oxygen dependent, may not sleep, take seizures, need a lot of medication and require around-the-clock care. Understandably, their parents can be exhausted and need a break, which is where Jack and Jill comes in.

Jack and Jill’s service operates seven days a week, with no means test, no red tape and no waiting list. Another key part of the service is end-of-life-care for all children up to the age six, irrespective of diagnosis, empowering parents to take their child home to die at this most difficult time.

147 children and their families from Wexford have been helped over the years by Jack and Jill and there are currently 416 children and their families under the care of The Jack and Jill Childrens Foundation right across the country. The charity’s mission is to empower parents to care for their child at home, because there is no care like home care for a Jack and Jill child.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. Cannonball is fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K as the main headline Sponsor for 2024 and all official fuel stops on the route where spectators can see the cars will be announced in the coming days.

The Tour Sponsor this year is Apache Pizza and Cannonball official partners include Karl Goodwin Motors, AB Signs and Majestic Ireland Road Trips.

See more at cannonball.ie.

