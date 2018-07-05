CAO applications down 4% this year

05 July 2018

There has been a slight decrease in the total number of applications made to the CAO this year.

The body responsible for filling college and university places reports an overall 4.2% drop in the numbers who applied.

Courses in health, business and administration, and arts received the most Level 8 first preferences.

Outside of Dublin, the most applications were received from Cork and Galway, while there were more female applicants than male.

Round 1 offers will be issued on August 20.

– Digital Desk

