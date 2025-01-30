CAO deadline extended for those affected by Storm Éowyn

People who've been affected by Storm Éowyn are being given extra time to submit their CAO applications.

The normal closing date is still this Saturday, the first of February, at 5pm.

The CAO says an exceptional application facility will be made available from that time until the 6th of February at 5pm.

It's for those who don't have power or internet because of last week's storm.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless TD today welcomed a decision by the CAO to extend its application deadline for those affected by Storm Éowyn.

He has spoken to Department officials over recent days who he asked to engage with the CAO to find a solution for those students without power and internet and who may be unable to process their applications by the February 1st deadline.

Minister Lawless said: “I’m very pleased that an agreement has been reached to extend the deadline for those who have been affected by the storm, and I want to thank the Central Applications Office, the higher education sector and my Department officials for their hard work in this regard.

“We all know how stressful the Leaving Cert can be and we all know the amount of work that is required from our students across the country to get where they want to go.

“It would have been incredibly unfair if there was even further pressure added to these students, especially for something that is entirely out of their control.

“There are still unfortunately many people without power, so it was only correct that this deadline was changed and I hope it sets the minds of students and their parents at ease.”

The CAO announced this afternoon that an exceptional application facility will be made available from after the original of 5pm on February 1st until 5pm on February 6th for those experiencing power and internet outages.

The CAO did, however, encourage all other students who have not been affected by Storm Éowyn to continue with their submission by February 1st.

To apply to CAO go to www.cao.ie and click on ‘Apply’.

