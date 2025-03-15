Car convoy to travel across the South East in aid of suicide prevention

Hundreds of drivers are set to travel across the South East from darkness to light, to raise funds for a mental health and suicide awareness charity.

Now in its third year, 'Drive Into Light' sees car and motor enthusiasts come together once a year, using their shared interest in cars to get the message across.

The event is open to all vehicles, including cars, trucks and bikes.

It will begin in Gorey, and stop in New Ross, Waterford, Carlow, Naas and Bray on the overnight route.

The event, organised by SouthSide Motor Club, has raised thousands of euros throughout the years, with this year's main charity Aware.

People can register on the night and donate to the cause here.

Additional reporting Kyle Butler

