Play Button
News

Car convoy to travel across the South East in aid of suicide prevention

Car convoy to travel across the South East in aid of suicide prevention
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hundreds of drivers are set to travel across the South East from darkness to light, to raise funds for a mental health and suicide awareness charity.

Now in its third year, 'Drive Into Light' sees car and motor enthusiasts come together once a year, using their shared interest in cars to get the message across.

The event is open to all vehicles, including cars, trucks and bikes.

It will begin in Gorey, and stop in New Ross, Waterford, Carlow, Naas and Bray on the overnight route.

Advertisement

The event, organised by SouthSide Motor Club, has raised thousands of euros throughout the years, with this year's main charity Aware.

People can register on the night and donate to the cause here.

Additional reporting Kyle Butler

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford FC Women's team make history today

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Early nuggets paying dividends for Wallace’s Waterford

 By Beat News
News 3

Man who rented properties for brothels in Carlow and Wexford appears in court

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement