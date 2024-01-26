Carlow Garda suspended after cannabis worth €100k goes missing

A Garda in Carlow has reportedly been suspended after €100,000 worth of cannabis went missing from his station.

According to the Irish Independent, the officer is not suspected of taking the drugs.

However, the paper reports he's instead being investigated for allegedly not storing the cannabis properly.

Earlier in the week, the Nationalist reported that €100,000 worth of cannabis went missing from Carlow Garda Station.

It's understood the discovery was made after Gardaí in Carlow went to retrieve evidence in connection with the drug seizure.

More to follow...

