Carlow Girl Shauntelle Tynan on Late Late Show

20 October 2018

Carlow-girl Shauntelle Tynan has been telling her story to the nation.

The 20-year-old spent over a year in Texas Children’s Hospital getting treatment for a rare form of cancer.

After a gofundme page raised thousands of euro – Shauntelle was able to get the treatment she needed.

Appearing on the late late show with Ryan Tubridy last night Shauntelle spoke about the reception she received upon arriving home.

Congratulations to Shauntelle and her family from all at Beat.

You can watch the interview here!

Shauntelle and Leona Tynan Shauntelle and her mother Leona Tynan talk to Ryan about their first night home following Shauntelle’s cancer treatment in the US #latelate Posted by RTÉ One on Friday, October 19, 2018

